Macomb County ramps up COVID vaccination efforts with new clinic

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – As COVID cases in Michigan rise, Macomb County is ramping up its efforts to get more people vaccinated.

A new vaccine clinic opened Monday at the South West Macomb County Health Department. It’s in the Majestic Plaza on Van Dyke Avenue. Located northwest of I-696 in Warren.

It’s the fourth COVID-19 vaccination site in the county. There are plans for a fifth site. Chesterfield Township Supervisor Dan Acciavatti announced that the Chesterfield Township Senior Center will soon open as a COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

Macomb County is working to get as many people vaccinated as fast as possible. Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel said they can offer more vaccinations because they’re receiving more doses.

“Having more doses makes a difference,” Hackel said. “We can do 50,000 a week.”

Macomb County Health Director Andrew Cox said that they plan on opening even more vaccination clinics.

Ad

“We have an additional site in Warren,” Cox said. “As well as another in Sterling Heights.”

How can I schedule an appointment?

You can make an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine using the online scheduler.

Appointments fill quickly. They are only available for people who live or work in Macomb County.

New appointments are added daily. As of March 23, Macomb County has administered 107,983 doses of the COVID vaccine.

Click here to learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine in Macomb County.

READ: Michigan COVID-19 vaccinations: How to find appointments, info on phases

Read more