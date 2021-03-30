Report: These were the fastest selling cars in Detroit in February 2021

LOUISVILLE, KY-OCTOBER 27: The all-new 2018 Ford Expedition SUV comes off the assembly line at the Ford Kentucky Truck Plant October 27, 2017 in Louisville, Kentucky. Ford recently invested $900 million in the plant for upgrades to build the all-new Expedition and Lincoln Navigator, securing 1000 hourly U.S. jobs. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

DETROIT – The Volkswagen Passat is the fastest selling used car in the Detroit area, according to data from iSeeCars.

But the fastest selling new vehicle in the region is the Ford Expedition.

According to ISeeCars, the average new car in Detroit took 46.5 days to sell in February 2021, while the average used car took 49.1 days to sell. However, there are high-demand new and used cars that sold far faster than these averages.

To determine the fastest-selling cars in Detroit, iSeeCars said it analyzed 1.2 million new and used car sales in February 2021.

Here’s what they found:

Find the full study here.