Possible suspect identified in triple stabbing of women inside Ann Arbor hotel room

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Three women were stabbed inside the Sonesta Suites at 800 Victors Way in Ann Arbor around 1:31 a.m. on Sunday, according to police.

Police say the triple stabbing happened inside of a hotel room one of the victims was renting.

On Sunday morning police announced a 47-year-old man with a recent Ypsilanti address has been identified as a possible suspect in the case. Police plan on speaking with him about the crime. The motive for the triple stabbing is still unknown.

The first victim is a 27-year-old Ypsilanti woman who was stabbed multiple times. She is in critical condition at the University of Michigan Hospital.

Police say the second victim, a 36-year-old woman is currently in stable condition at the same hospital.

The third victim, a 33-year-old woman, was also taken to the University of Michigan Hospital and is in stable condition.

Anyone with information is being asked to call detective Renee Bondy with the Ann Arbor Police Department at 734-794-6930 and dial extension 49329.

Ad

The department’s tip line can be reached at 734-996-3199 or by using the email tips@a2gov.org.