Delta Airlines cancels flights due to staff shortage, opens middle seats early

DETROIT – Delta Airlines opened up middle seats on some flights over the weekend after there was a slew of flight cancellations.

Flights in Detroit and Atlanta were canceled because there was not enough staff.

For more than a year, Delta Airlines has left the middle seats open on all flights. Beginning on May 1 middle seats will go back on sale.

Delta Airlines said it will continue spraying down every aircraft between flights.

Local 4′s Hank Winchester has a look at why it happened and how the airline plans to permanently open middle seats back up. Watch the video above for the full story.

