Oakland University to require students living on campus to be vaccinated

ROCHESTER – Oakland University officials said students living on campus will be required to be fully vaccinated before the start of fall semester.

The end of a challenging school year has left university President Ora Hirsch Pescovitz to make a decision to mandate that those students are vaccinated prior to moving on Aug. 27 at either of the six residence halls, Ann V. Nicholson Apartments, George T. Matthews Apartments and Greek cottages.

READ: A look at how Michigan is handling the recent COVID-19 case surge

“It’s only mandatory for the students in our residence halls. So, let me make it clear what we are doing. We are strongly encouraging everyone -- faculty, staff and students -- to get vaccinations as quickly as possible,” Pescovitz said.

Ad

The university will have vaccines available for three days this week and one day next week -- 5,200 doses, including some from Johnson & Johnson.

“For them to get just a single-shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is fantastic because we don’t want to risk them going home and potentially carrying the virus with them,” she said.

READ: Michigan COVID vaccine eligibility expands to everyone 16+

Students who do not want to get the vaccine has the option to commute but there will not be an option to live in the residence halls or any on-campus apartment.

Pescovitz believes the decision will help beat back the rising COVID numbers.

“I treat our students and even our faculty and our staff as my own family, and that’s why I feel so committed to taking measures like this” she said.

Ad

Vaccine appointments for students, faculty and staff

Faculty, and students may get their vaccine April 7-9 at a Ride Aid clinic located in Meadow Brook Theatre:

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday and Friday

2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday

Students (only) can receive the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine between 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April 13 at the Oakland Center.

Click here to register.

Students, faculty and staff may get their vaccination next week at Graham Health Center. The specific date will be announced in the next few days. Vaccinations will be available 8:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m. Monday – Friday. Please sign up through patient portal on the GHC web page at https://www.oakland.edu/ghc/.

Ad

Appointments for the second of the two-shot vaccination series will be scheduled at the initial visit, and that appointment will be at an OU site. If students cannot make it to their second shot appointment, then they should schedule their vaccination for the one-shot vaccine on April 13.

For more information and updates on vaccine appointments, visit https://www.oakland.edu/return-to-campus/covid-19-vaccines/.