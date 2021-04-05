Michigan COVID vaccine eligibility expands to everyone 16+

DETROIT – All Michigan residents who are 16 years old and older are eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Starting this week there was also an increase in COVID-19 vaccine doses available for Michigan. The state reported that more than 600,000 doses have been distributed to Michigan.

The city of Detroit also expanded its vaccine operations at the TCF Center by accepting walk-ins. The center has expanded to 8,000 shots a day.

In Sterling Heights, people battled the elements for a chance to get a vaccine on Monday. The clinic director there said the first person in line showed up at 5:15 a.m. The site didn’t open until 9:30 a.m.

Laurice Chenault had been waiting for almost three hours when Local 4 caught up to her.

“It feels amazing. Actually, I’ve been waiting for this moment for a long time. The rain is not going to stop me, obviously,” she said.

