Health

Michigan COVID vaccine eligibility expands to everyone 16+

TCF Center now accepting walk-ins for COVID vaccinations

Grant Hermes
, Anchor/Reporter

Kayla Clarke
, Web Producer

Tags: 
Coronavirus
,
COVID-19
,
COVID
,
News
,
Michigan
,
Michigan COVID
,
Michigan COVID-19
,
Michigan Coronavirus
,
Health
,
Good Health
,
Coronavirus Vaccine
,
COVID Vaccine
,
COVID-19 Vaccine

DETROIT – All Michigan residents who are 16 years old and older are eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Starting this week there was also an increase in COVID-19 vaccine doses available for Michigan. The state reported that more than 600,000 doses have been distributed to Michigan.

READ: Michigan opens COVID vaccine eligibility to 16+ on Monday: Best appointment options

The city of Detroit also expanded its vaccine operations at the TCF Center by accepting walk-ins. The center has expanded to 8,000 shots a day.

In Sterling Heights, people battled the elements for a chance to get a vaccine on Monday. The clinic director there said the first person in line showed up at 5:15 a.m. The site didn’t open until 9:30 a.m.

Laurice Chenault had been waiting for almost three hours when Local 4 caught up to her.

“It feels amazing. Actually, I’ve been waiting for this moment for a long time. The rain is not going to stop me, obviously,” she said.

READ: Looking for COVID-19 vaccines in Metro Detroit: Track openings, clinics, appointments

Read more:

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: