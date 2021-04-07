Canton Township man pleads guilty to sex charges linked to exploitation of two young girls

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Canton Township man has pleaded guilty to sex charges linked to the exploitation of two young girls, including a 10-year-old he asked to make an inappropriate video on his cellphone, officials said.

Shailesh Patel, 53, pleaded guilty to giving a 10-year-old girl his cellphone and asking her to make a video that constituted child pornography, according to authorities. This happened at least once in 2010, according to his plea agreement.

“The sexual assault of children and the production of child pornography are heinous crimes, and those who prey upon our children and commit these acts of violence will be vigorously prosecuted and brought to justice,” Acting U.S. Attorney Saima Mohsin said.

Patel pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of sexual exploitation of children.

On March 19, Patel pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct. The charges involved two minor females, including the 10-year-old girl previously mentioned, according to authorities.

The first-degree charge comes with 15-35 years in prison. The second-degree charge comes with nine to 15 years in prison. The fourth-degree charge comes with probation.

“The women in this case were sexually assaulted for years by Shailesh Patel,” Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said. “They were children when the abuse began, and they were courageous to come forward as adults to report this behavior to the authorities.”

Patel is expected to be sentenced May 28.