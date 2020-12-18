Canton Township man charged with 18 counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Canton Township man is facing the possibility of life in prison after he was charged with 18 counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Shailesh Patel, 53, of Canton Township, was formally charged Thursday at 35th District Court, officials said.

First-degree criminal sexual conduct is a felony punishable by up to life in prison.

Police didn’t release details about the alleged crimes, but said an investigate began after one victim filed a report of the abuse. That abuse dated back “several years,” according to authorities.

Canton Police Department investigators worked with the FBI’s SEMTEC task force on the case, officials said.

Patel was denied bond at his arraignment. He is being held at the Wayne County Jail.

His next court date is scheduled for Dec. 28.