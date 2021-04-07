Clarkston home inspector faces charges after caught ‘pleasuring himself’ with Elmo doll in nursery, police say

A Clarkston man is facing charges after a homeowner said she caught him on camera “pleasuring himself” with an Elmo doll, according to police.

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – A Clarkston man is facing charges after a homeowner said she caught him on camera “pleasuring himself” with an Elmo doll, according to police.

The incident happened on March 12 at the home of an Oxford Township couple who were having their home inspected by Kevin Wayne VanLuven before its sale, police said.

The couple told detectives they let VanLuven and the buyer’s real estate agent into their home and left during the inspection. A nursery camera alerted the 22-year-old female homeowner that there was movement in the room.

She said when she checked her phone she saw VanLuven in the nursery. She said she saw him begin touching himself and that’s when she started recording the incident. VanLuven picked up the doll from the nursery floor and appeared to pleasure himself with it before putting it back, police said.

Oakland County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the home. Officials said VanLuven initially said he moved the doll to inspect an electrical outlet. Officials said VanLuven made incriminating statements after he was told there was a camera in the nursery.

Ad

Just when I think I have seen it all, someone steps up and surprises me with a new level of disturbing actions. Sadly, in today’s world we cannot take it on faith that the people we let into our homes can be trusted. We cannot always presume that employers have done their job and have confidence their employees are trustworthy and are there to do the job for which they’ve been hired. This is a disgusting reminder to be cautious about who you let into your home. The actions of these homeowners will likely prevent this defendant from going into anyone else’s home. Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard

VanLuven, 59, was charged on Wednesday with aggravated indecent exposure and malicious destruction of property under $200. He was arraigned in 52-3 District Court in Rochester Hills.

Magistrate Karen Holt set a $2,500 cash or surety bond on the charges. Aggravated indecent exposure carries up to two years in prison and a $2,000 fine. The property charge carries up to a 93-day jail sentence and a $500 fine.

As a condition of his bond, VanLuven is not allowed to be alone in any residential property that he does not own. He is not allowed to have contact with the victims and is required to have a mental health evaluation.

VanLuven is expected to be back in court on April 19.

Kevin Wayne VanLuven (Oakland County Sheriff's Office)

READ: More local news coverage