Wayne County plans COVID vaccine clinics for several cities: What to know

Wayne County is launching more COVID-19 vaccine clinics for a handful of cities starting April 8.

The Wayne County Health Department is expanding eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine to all residents of and anyone who works in Ecorse, Inkster, Hamtramck, Highland Park, Melvindale, and River Rouge aged 16 and older at clinics in Taylor and Livonia beginning April 8.

Appointments are available by calling 1-866-610-3885. The toll-free number is managed in partnership with The Heat and Warmth Fund (THAW). The Wayne County/THAW call center will be open weekdays starting Wednesday, April 7, from 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM.

Because of limited vaccine supply from the state of Michigan, the Wayne County Health Department is first scheduling appointments for residents and workers from the most vulnerable communities with the highest Social Vulnerability Index (SVI), as calculated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Appointment times for other communities will be announced by the County as it works through the prioritized community list. Up-to-date scheduling information can be found online at www.waynecounty.com/covid19.

Vaccination locations are:

Wayne County Community College: Downriver Campus, 21000 Northline Rd., Taylor, MI 48180

Schoolcraft College: VisTaTech Center, 18600 Haggerty Rd. Livonia, MI 48152

Depending on vaccine supply, appointments will be scheduled for both clinics, Monday through Saturday from 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM. Transportation to clinics is available and, upon request, will be arranged through SMART when residents call to make an appointment.

Due to anticipated high call volume, residents and workers are encouraged to be patient when attempting to schedule an appointment and are urged to call back at different times of the day if they receive a busy signal.

Order of Wayne County Community Vaccine Scheduling

Order is determined based on Social Vulnerability Index. Number 1 is highest-ranked SVI and Number 42 is lowest-ranked SVI. Vaccine scheduling will proceed from 1 to 42 (highest to lowest). The City of Detroit maintains its own public health jurisdiction and is not included in this ranking. The SVI level for each community, as calculated by the CDC, is listed in parentheses below. SVI ranges from 0 (lowest) to 1 (highest). For more information on how the SVI is calculated, visit https://www.atsdr.cdc.gov/placeandhealth/svi/index.html.