Michigan launches mobile COVID vaccine clinics in Detroit, Hamtramck

With Detroit’s vaccination rate well below the state average, MDHHS is launching mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinics in the city to try and reach more communities.

Starting April 14, expansion of mobile clinics in Detroit and Hamtramck will offer vaccine outreach in areas of high social vulnerability index (SVI). Workers will go into communities and help community members register for Ford Field vaccinations or participate in that day’s mobile clinic. These mobile clinics will have the capacity to vaccinate up to 500 residents per day.

“Given the rise in cases and hospitalizations, now more than ever, it is important to bring the vaccine where people are, right in their neighborhood,” said Denise Fair, chief public health officer at the Detroit Health Department. “We will be offering even more opportunities to provide vaccines to our community. We are continuing to do everything we can to make it as accessible as possible for Detroiters to get vaccinated. If it means going to neighborhoods to make it even easier, that is what we will do.”

MDHHS says the goal of these efforts is to work with trusted community partners, like churches, to distribute factual information and administer vaccines. They will also help residents sign up for appointments and in some cases provide transportation to available vaccine clinics, including the location at Ford Field.

Mobile Clinic locations take place at the following locations:

April 14

· Detroit Job Corps Center, 11801 Woodrow Wilson St., Detroit

· Shrine of Black Madonna, 7625 Linwood St., Detroit

April 15

· Historic King Solomon Church, 6100 14th, Detroit

· Salvation Army Harbor Light, 3737 Lawton St., Detroit

April 16

· Ernst T. Ford Field Rec. Center, 10 Pitkin St., Detroit

· Wings of Love, 17133 John R St., Detroit

April 19

· Historic Little Rock Baptist Church, 9000 Woodward, Detroit

· Greater New Mt. Moriah, 586 Owen St., Detroit

April 20

· YPAC/YALA, 2112 Holbrook St., Hamtramck

· Kabob House, 11405 Contant St., Hamtramck

April 21

· Russell Street Baptist Church, 8700 Chrysler Dr., Detroit

· Hyacinth Church, 3151 Farnsworth St., Detroit (Tentative)

April 22

· New Greater Zion Hill MBC, 18891 St. Louis St., Detroit

· Perfecting Church, 7616 Nevada, Detroit

