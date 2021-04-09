Ford Field vaccine recipients must return for 2nd dose exactly 21 days later, officials say

A Northwell Health registered nurse fills a syringe with the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at a pop up vaccination site inside the Albanian Islamic Cultural Center, Thursday, April 8, 2021, in the Staten Island borough of New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

DETROIT – Individuals who received their first coronavirus vaccination at Ford Field in March and April must return for their second dose exactly three weeks later.

Health officials are reminding anyone who received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose at Ford Field on March 23-April 12 to return exactly 21 days after for their second dose. Individuals are asked to return to Ford Field for the second vaccination appointment on the same day of the week and at the same time of day as their first appointment.

Those returning for their second COVID vaccination appointment should return to the same Ford Field gate as during the first appointment, officials said. Workers will be on site to direct traffic and route people to the right location.

🚨 Starting today (April 9), around 10 a.m., Meijer will be reaching out to the first round of people regarding their... Posted by Michigan Department of Health and Human Services on Friday, April 9, 2021

Officials say individuals will receive a text message reminder from Meijer three days before their appointment.

Ford Field no longer holds COVID-19 vaccination appointments beyond 7:30 p.m. Anyone who received their first vaccine later than 7:30 p.m. should arrive no later than 7:30 p.m. for their second dose.

Ford Field opened as a mass coronavirus vaccination site on March 24, with goals of vaccinating 6,000 people each day.

Here’s how to register

You can click here to register online. Or you can text EndCOVID to 75049. Or you can call the COVID-19 hotline at 888-535-6136 (press 1).

Residents who don’t have access to the internet or need assistance can use the MDHHS COVID-19 Hotline to register. Call Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday or Sunday from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. The call center is expected to have long wait times.

The vaccine will be offered at no cost and insurance is not required. Free parking will be available at the vaccination site.

