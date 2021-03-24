Big day for Metro Detroit -- Mass COVID vaccination site at Ford Field officially opens

DETROIT – Officials said Tuesday’s soft opening of the COVID-19 mass vaccination site at Ford Field was a success.

Ford Field was quiet and calm Wednesday morning, but people were still coming in to get vaccinated at a steady pace. Officials said the appointment schedule has been working perfectly.

For at least the next eight weeks, appointments will be made and people will head into Ford Field to get their vaccines. They will then wait briefly to see if there are any reactions before heading home -- until they come back for their second dose.

Detroit was once a COVID hot spot, now FEMA is trying to get as many Detroiters vaccinated as possible.

Cynthia Collins and Clarence Fair made sure they got appointments and were in and out in no time Wednesday.

“Get your shot,” Fair said. “You need it to protect the people around you.”

Here’s how to register

You can click here to register online. Or you can text EndCOVID to 75049. Or you can call the COVID-19 hotline at 888-535-6136 (press 1).

Residents who don’t have access to the internet or need assistance can use the MDHHS COVID-19 Hotline to register. Call Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday or Sunday from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. The call center is expected to have long wait times.

The vaccine will be offered at no cost and insurance is not required. Free parking will be available at the vaccination site.

