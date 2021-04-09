MEA President pushes for schools to suspend in-person learning due to spring break travel, COVID surge

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Education Association President Paula Herbart is pushing for a temporary suspension of in-person learning due to spring break travel and the surge in COVID cases.

“While switching to virtual learning is a challenge for educators and students alike, making a controlled switch is far less disruptive than individuals having to be quarantined for two weeks on a moment’s notice,” Herbart said.

Herbart is echoing the call from Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer who asked that Michigan high schools voluntarily return to remote learning for the next two weeks to bring down rising cases.

“I’m strongly encouraging Michiganders to avoid dining indoors and avoid gathering with friends indoors for two weeks,” Whitmer said.

Whitmer also called on youth sports to voluntarily suspend games and practices for two weeks.

MEA President Paula Herbart released the following statement:

When we say that the health and safety of our students must be our priority, that’s not just lip service or a catchy message. As educators, nothing is more important to us – which is why we fully support the governor’s call for in-person high school learning and youth sports to take a two-week break amidst rising COVID-19 cases. Further, we encourage all school districts, community colleges and universities to take similar action at all levels. While the majority of PreK-12 educators are vaccinated, the same cannot be said for the students we serve. The skyrocketing caseloads among 10- to 19-year-olds threatens the health of individual students, their classmates, their families and their communities. Research has shown schools can be safe places for in-person learning, so long as community spread is under control – but with higher risk in our communities comes higher risk in classrooms. Too many students’ educations are being interrupted by quarantines and exposure to COVID-19. While switching to virtual learning is a challenge for educators and students alike, making a controlled switch is far less disruptive than individuals having to be quarantined for two weeks on a moment’s notice. The safety of our students, our state’s greatest resource, must not be a topic for ongoing political divisiveness. The only way for teachers and other education employees to be back in schools with students – something everyone deeply wants – is for everyone to play their part in our communities. That means masking up, maintaining physical distance, avoiding gatherings, getting tested (especially for those returning from Spring Break) and, above all else, getting vaccinated now that all Michiganders 16 and up are eligible.” MEA President Paula Herbart

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services also recommends that all high schools pause in-person learning for two weeks. It encouraged students and staff to get tested for COVID if they traveled during spring break.

“Just because something is open, it does not mean that it is safe or that you should do it,” Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, said.

