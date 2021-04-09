MEA President pushes for schools to suspend in-person learning due to spring break travel, COVID surge

“While switching to virtual learning is a challenge for educators and students alike, making a controlled switch is far less disruptive than individuals having to be quarantined for two weeks on a moment’s notice,” Herbart said.
Herbart is echoing the call from Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer who asked that Michigan high schools voluntarily return to remote learning for the next two weeks to bring down rising cases.
“I’m strongly encouraging Michiganders to avoid dining indoors and avoid gathering with friends indoors for two weeks,” Whitmer said.
Whitmer also called on youth sports to voluntarily suspend games and practices for two weeks.
MEA President Paula Herbart released the following statement:
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services also recommends that all high schools pause in-person learning for two weeks. It encouraged students and staff to get tested for COVID if they traveled during spring break.