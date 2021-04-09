Detroit Medical Center announces new hospital visitor restrictions amid COVID surge

DETROIT – The Detroit Medical Center (DMC) announced new hospital visitor restrictions Friday amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in Michigan.

Temporary restrictions will be in place as of Friday.

The DMC said no visitation will be allowed for adult inpatients at DMC Harper University Hospital, DMC Heart Hospital, DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital, DMC Hutzel Women’s Hospital, DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital, and DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital.

However, there are exceptions. One support person per day may visit for the following:

Women with complications related to pregnancy.

Adults with a cognitive, physical, developmental, or mental disability requiring help with communication and/or activities of daily living, exercising power of attorney or court-appointed guardianship, signing consents, and/or keeping the patient safe or calm.

Individuals in the process of being admitted to the hospital. Once the patient has been registered, the support person should leave the building.

Individuals who are in serious or critical condition, with DMC leadership approval.

Approved community clergy visitations. These visitors can be an addition to the support persons allowed in the exceptions listed above.

Other extreme circumstances may be approved by hospital leadership.

DMC also said one visitor for a patient in procedural care areas, the Emergency Department, clinics and those undergoing outpatient procedures will wait in a designated COVID SAFE area.

Visitors who test positive for COVID-19 or those who have symptoms are not allowed to provide visitor support in any hospital area including clinics and procedural areas.

Visitors are not allowed for those hospitalized patients who test positive for COVID-19 or those who have symptoms.

Visiting hours are from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., 7 days per week.

As patients and visitors enter the hospital, they will be asked screening questions, have their temperature taken, are required to wear a face mask, will be asked to sanitize their hands, and must observe social distancing.

The current visitor polices at DMC Children’s Hospital of Michigan and DMC Rehabilitation Institute of Michigan will remain in place.

Michigan’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 6,429 on Thursday -- the highest since December. The 7-day death average was 39 on Thursday, slightly higher than the last two weeks. The state’s fatality rate is 2.3%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 129,800 on Thursday.

Testing has been steady around 35,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate above 16.5% as of Thursday, the highest since early December. The state has reported an up-tick in hospitalizations over the last several weeks, now at its highest point since mid-December.

Michigan has reported more than 4.9 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Thursday, with 38.7% of residents having received at least one dose.

Read more: Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s what to know April 9, 2021