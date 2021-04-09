Wayne County expands COVID vaccine clinics to 17 communities: What to know

A nurse prepares the first dose from a vial of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to be administered in Britain at the West Wales General Hospital in Carmarthen, Wales, Wednesday April 7, 2021. The Moderna vaccine is the third vaccine to be approved for use in the UK, which is to be given to patients in Wales from Wednesday, and the UK has so far ordered 17 million doses of the Moderna jab. (Jacob King/Pool via AP)

Wayne County is launching more COVID-19 vaccine clinics to include more cities.

The Wayne County Health Department is expanding eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine to all residents and workers aged 16 and older from Ecorse, Inkster, Hamtramck, Highland Park, Melvindale, River Rouge, Romulus, Wayne, Lincoln Park, Dearborn Heights, Harper Woods, Westland, Belleville, Redford, Taylor, Dearborn, and Flat Rock at clinics in Taylor and Livonia effective immediately.

Appointments are available by calling 1-866-610-3885. The toll-free number is managed in partnership with The Heat and Warmth Fund (THAW).

The Wayne County/THAW call center will be open Mondays-Fridays from 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM. Due to anticipated high call volume, residents and workers are encouraged to be patient when attempting to schedule an appointment and are urged to call back at different times of the day if they receive a busy signal.

Because of limited vaccine supply from the state of Michigan, the Wayne County Health Department is first scheduling appointments for residents and workers from the most vulnerable communities with the highest Social Vulnerability Index (SVI), as calculated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Appointment times for other communities will be announced by the County as it works through the prioritized community list. Up-to-date scheduling information can be found online at www.waynecounty.com/covid19.

Vaccination locations are:

Wayne County Community College: Downriver Campus, 21000 Northline Rd., Taylor, MI 48180

Schoolcraft College: VisTaTech Center, 18600 Haggerty Rd. Livonia, MI 48152

Order of Wayne County Community Vaccine Scheduling

Order is determined based on Social Vulnerability Index. Number 1 is highest-ranked SVI and Number 42 is lowest-ranked SVI. Vaccine scheduling will proceed from 1 to 42 (highest to lowest). The City of Detroit maintains its own public health jurisdiction and is not included in this ranking. The SVI level for each community, as calculated by the CDC, is listed in parentheses below. SVI ranges from 0 (lowest) to 1 (highest). For more information on how the SVI is calculated, visit https://www.atsdr.cdc.gov/placeandhealth/svi/index.html.