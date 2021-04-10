West Michigan nonprofit to temporarily house hundreds of unaccompanied migrant children

ALBION, Mich. – Up to 240 unaccompanied migrant children are headed to Michigan.

Nonprofit Starr Commonwealth in Albion -- between Battle Creek and Jackson -- will be giving children temporary shelter. The goal, the nonprofit said, is to unite children with their families or sponsors.

The nonprofit said all of the children will be tested for coronavirus twice -- once before traveling to Michigan and again upon arriving at Starr Commonwealth’s campus.

Starr Commonwealth has 17 cottages that can house up to 240 children and caregivers. The organization expects each child will stay less than a month on campus.

The nonprofit was founded more than 100 years ago as a home for runaway boys and has evolved to provide education, behavioral health and other community-based programs.

More information can be found on Starr Commonwealth’s official website here.