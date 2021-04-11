Detroit, Livonia, Michigan State police investigate shooting that closed stretch of I-96

DETROIT – A stretch of I-96 on Detroit’s west side was closed for a few hours Sunday due to an investigation into a shooting.

The eastbound lanes of I-96 between Evergreen Road and Outer Drive were closed until about 5 p.m.

According to the Detroit Police Department, Michigan State Police troopers were dispatched to the area just after 3 p.m. on reports of a shooting. When they arrived on scene, police said they found three occupants in a vehicle -- one had been shot in the chest.

Emergency Medical Services were called and the eastbound lanes of the highway were shut down.

Police said the other occupants in the vehicle said they had an argument with someone near the intersection of Plymouth and Middlebelt roads in Livonia. Police said when they left the area, shots were fired from an unknown vehicle near Inkster Road.

The investigation is ongoing.

