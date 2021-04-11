Local News

Livonia police: Missing 13-year-old boy located safely

Police say he fled the area after fighting with his sister

Dane Kelly
, Web Producer

Nicholas Oliver (WDIV)

LIVONIA, Mich. – Police have canceled the search for missing 13-year-old Nicholas Oliver Sunday evening after he had been found and returned home safely.

ORIGINAL STORY:

According to authorities, Nicholas was last seen at a home just south of the intersection of Five Mile Road and Arcola Street, where he got into a fight with his sister and fled the location on foot.

Anyone who has seen Nicholas Oliver or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Livonia Police Department at at 734-466-2470 or by texting “TIP LIVONIAPD” followed by your message to 888777.

Nicholas OliverDetails
Age13 years old
Height4′0″
WeightRoughly 100 pounds
ClothingLast seen wearing a black shirt and blue jeans.

