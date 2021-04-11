Livonia police: Missing 13-year-old boy located safely

LIVONIA, Mich. – Police have canceled the search for missing 13-year-old Nicholas Oliver Sunday evening after he had been found and returned home safely.

ORIGINAL STORY:

According to authorities, Nicholas was last seen at a home just south of the intersection of Five Mile Road and Arcola Street, where he got into a fight with his sister and fled the location on foot.

Anyone who has seen Nicholas Oliver or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Livonia Police Department at at 734-466-2470 or by texting “TIP LIVONIAPD” followed by your message to 888777.

Nicholas Oliver Details Age 13 years old Height 4′0″ Weight Roughly 100 pounds Clothing Last seen wearing a black shirt and blue jeans.

