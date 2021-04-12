Detroit launches neighborhood vaccination program as COVID cases surge

DETROIT – The city of Detroit is lagging behind the rest of the state in getting residents vaccinated and it’s coming as cases in the city are rising rapidly.

On Monday, Detroit launched a neighborhood vaccination program. While many people have been able to get vaccinated at the TCF Center and at Ford Field, Detroit’s new vaccine outreach program is moving out of the downtown area.

People are working to get vaccinations given out in schools and across Detroit neighborhoods.

“It’s up to us to stop it because the virus is winning,” Detroit’s chief public health officer Denise Fair said.

Detroit’s vaccine outreach has made its way into eight neighborhoods. Schools and the Islamic Center of Detroit have opened sites.

“All the vaccines are safe. They are highly effective, prevent you from going to the hospital and dying,” Fair said.

Only 23 percent of Detroit residents have been vaccinated so far. This new effort is making appointments more convenient for families who haven’t been able to make it to Ford Field or the TCF Center.

Ahead of Ramadan, the Islamic Center of Detroit is reminding Muslims that they will not break their fast if they get vaccinated.

“Especially during the month of Ramadan. If they want to celebrate in a safe and healthy way they should get vaccinated,” Executive Director of the Islamic Center of Detroit Sufian Nabhan said.

For anyone on the fence about getting vaccinated, Fair said she hears those fears and concerns.

“Everyone has their opinion and they’re entitled to it. But my job is educating people so they have enough information so they make the best decision for themself and their family,” Fair said.

