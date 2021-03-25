Metro Detroit Muslim community leaders say COVID vaccine is OK to get during Ramadan

DETROIT – There has been concern over whether or not the COVID vaccine would break the fasting rules during the holy month of Ramadan.

Imad Hamad is a longtime member of the Islamic Center of Detroit and a leader in Metro Detroit’s Muslim community. Hamad is trying to spread the message that during Ramadan the COVID-19 vaccine is OK to take.

During Ramadan, Muslims have to fast all day and can only eat at sundown. But Muslim community leaders, like Imam’s and scholars, are saying the vaccine has no nutritional value.

Dawud Walid is the Executive Director of the Council on American/Islamic relations. He’ll get his second dose during Ramadan and said that Muslims getting the shot during Ramadan won’t have to make up days.

