Meijer reveals changes in shopping trends throughout COVID pandemic

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Meijer has revealed shopping trends throughout the COVID pandemic.

The Michigan-based retailer said home delivery and pickup services doubled at Meijer stores over the last 12 months.

Customers also ate more grab n’ go sushi, purchased more citrus products and supplements. The retailer said customers also bought hand weights and decorative pillows.

We continue to applaud our store teams that worked diligently throughout the pandemic to find solutions that would help our customers find the products they needed while keeping their families safe. It was a year rife with challenge, and although it’s not yet over, we see a light at the end of the tunnel. As communities have begun to re-open, we’re continuing to find new ways to be flexible as customers reshape their shopping habits for the warmer weather of a new year. Peter Whitsett, Executive Vice President of Merchandising and Marketing

What were the shopping trends?

Customers purchased new video game hardware and accessories. They also bought board games and puzzles to keep themselves busy.

Meijer sold more bikes, pools and grills than in past years and saw a 60 percent increase in fishing pole and gear sales.

Stores also saw an increase in grab n’ go easy meals. The most popular choices included rotisserie chicken.

More people stocked up on potatoes, tomatoes and apples. They also added oranges, lemons, grapefruit and supplements to their shopping lists.

Fitness items like yoga mats, exercise straps, curl bars and hand weights became popular at the start of the pandemic. Demand increased more than 300 percent.

Meijer sold more than 1 million bed pillows in 2020. It also sold more thermal curtains and weighted blankets. Spa-themed candles also increased in popularity.

Hand sanitizer and surface cleaners were top sellers throughout 2020. Disposable dishes, aluminum foil, baking paper and food storage also saw an increase.

Meijer gas stations saw a decrease in gas sales as more people started working from home.

