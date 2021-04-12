Michigan residents trying to fly back from Florida hit with delays, cancellations

DETROIT – Spring break trips are being extended for many Metro Detroit residents stranded in the sunshine state.

Both Delta and Spirit cancelled a number of flights on Sunday. Both weather conditions in Florida combined with a reduced number of planes in the air because of the pandemic caused the problems.

Delta and Spirit have been working to rebook passengers on flights Monday and Tuesday but some customers say they may be stuck for a few days.

The stranded Spirit customers say they’re stuck in the sunshine state. Get on Twitter and you can read messages from frustrated customers.

Demetrius Mixon is stranded along with a number of this friends.

His mother reached out to Local 4 News concerned her son wouldn’t make it home.

Local 4 News anchor Karen Drew is one of the Delta customers stranded and thankful she will make it back home Tuesday night.

In a statement, Field Sutton, a spokesperson for Spirit said, “Florida was dealing with severe weather yesterday, resulting in delays and cancellations across all airlines. In the case of Orlando-Detroit, Spirit cancelled two flights yesterday, Delta cancelled two, and Frontier cancelled its only flight for the day. The first of our four flights on that route today just touched down in Detroit and the other three are scheduled to operate as planned. As with any weather event, Spirit is accommodating the affected Guests on the next flight with seats available.”

