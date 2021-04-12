No injuries reported in massive industrial building fire in Troy

TROY, Mich. – Crews contained a massive fire Sunday morning at an industrial building in Troy.

The fire happened about five miles east of the Somerset Collection, near the intersection of Executive and Elliott drives. Fire crews said the roof was on fire when they arrived and then the fire started spreading inside the building.

“With this large amount of fire, there’s a lot of damage and potential for structural instability, so we’re going to work on the exterior and make sure the fire is out,” said Lt. Mike Koehler. “Then we will be able to evaluate if we can go inside.”

No one was inside the building at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

More: Oakland County News