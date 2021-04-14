Michigan unemployment: Extended benefits will end this weekend as unemployment rate drops

LANSING, Mich. – Extended unemployment benefits for Michigan residents will no longer be available after this week because the state’s unemployment rate dropped below the required threshold.

Extended benefits take effect when Michigan’s total unemployment rate averages 6.5% or higher for three straight months. The U.S. Department of Labor notified the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency that the program will no longer be payable after this week.

The extended benefits program provides an extra 13-20 weeks of benefits for people who have exhausted their regular unemployment benefits and other extensions.

“Fortunately, with the federal extensions that were implemented on March 27, claimants who were on the extended benefits program most likely will be able to receive benefits through other federal programs, such as Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation or Pandemic Unemployment Assistance,” acting UIA Director Liza Estlund Olson said.

Michigan officials said the state has paid about $419 million in extended benefits since high unemployment rates triggered the program.

UIA officials have started to notify the 16,000 claimants currently receiving extended benefits about the program’s end.

Anyone who was receiving extended benefits, can’t establish a new, regular claim and isn’t entitled to PEUC or PUA benefits will no longer be eligible to receive unemployment, according to the state.

Claimants can apply for healthcare coverage, food and cash assistance and other assistance program as well as find other helpful state and local resources by clicking here.

Michiganders looking for jobs can visit Pure Michigan Talent Connect for a listing of more than 77,000 available jobs.

The Michigan Works! system has service centers across Michigan with free job search resources, including workshops, virtual job fairs or career exploration and training. Call 800-285-9675 or click here.