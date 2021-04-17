Wayne County accepting walk-ups at all its COVID-19 vaccine clinics

To make it easier for Wayne County residents and workers to get a vaccine all county sites will accept residents and workers age 16 and older from all the region’s communities. Walk-up appointments are welcomed during regular clinic hours from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. the county announced Saturday.

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – The Wayne County Health Department is adding two new COVID-19 vaccination clinics, one in Belleville and another in Flat Rock.

This expansion will increase the county’s weekly capacity to as many as 20,000 administered doses between a total of four vaccine clinics.

To make it easier for Wayne County residents and workers to get a vaccine all county sites will accept residents and workers age 16 and older from all the region’s communities.

Walk-ups are welcomed with no appointment necessary during regular clinic hours from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. the county announced Saturday.

Residents and workers may still schedule a vaccination appointment with the Wayne County Health Department by calling 866-610-3885.

City of Detroit residents should call 313-230-0505 to schedule an appointment through the Detroit Health Department. All County sites will offer the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, depending on current supplies and shipments.

“Our goal is to get as many shots in arms as fast as we can, and to make it easy for our residents to do that,” said Wayne County Executive Warren C. Evans. “We have vaccine. We have four regional clinics. Now is the time for everyone to get vaccinated. The surest way we can put this pandemic behind us is for everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible.”

The Belleville clinic will open Monday, April 19 at the Wayne County Community College-Ted Scott Campus. The building is located at 9555 Haggerty Road in Belleville. It will be open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

The Flat Rock clinic will also open Monday and be located at the Flat Rock Community Center. The building is located at 1 Maguire Street in Flat Rock. The Flat Rock clinic will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

In addition to the two new clinics, the Wayne County Public Health Department welcomes walk-up appointments at its Taylor Clinic from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday. This clinic is located at the Wayne County Community College – Downriver Campus. It is located at 21000 Northline Road in Taylor.

For more information on COVID-19 vaccination locations, click here or call 866-610-3885 to schedule an appointment.

