Parents react to Michigan’s mask mandate expanding to children as young as 2

Michigan has extended a COVID-19 order that implemented restrictions on gatherings, restaurants, entertainment venues and more.

The state’s Department of Health and Human Services expanded mask requirements to include children ages 2-4 years old.

The order runs through May 24.

Dane and Tiffany Teal, who are parents to soon-to-be 3-year-old Davis, said they’re worried the state’s new rules can put parents in a tough spot.

“Maybe a lot of people aren’t understanding of two-year-olds, and especially our two-year-old. He’s a master negotiator. He’s good at getting what he wants and if that’s not wearing a mask, he’ll act like a two-year-old,” said Dane Teal.

“Very high chance they’re gonna take it off, drop it. It’s gonna get dirty, likely, if it lands on the floor and then they’re supposed to put it back on their face,” said Tiffany Teal.

Dr. Rudolph Valentini knows it’s going to be a struggle to mask up toddlers but he believes the benefit outweighs the inconvenience.

“The mask is a two-way street. It protects the person wearing it and the person on the other side of the mask,” Valentini said.

The Teals said they will make the effort, but like many parents, have no problem waiving the white flag if it gets to be too fierce.

“I don’t expect him to keep it on all day. I’m not going to force it too much and make him upset,” Tiffany Teal said.

