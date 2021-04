DETROIT – Police are investigating an unknown man’s death after his body was discovered Sunday afternoon.

According to authorities the body of an unidentified man was found at 12:20 p.m. on Audubon Road, near Southampton Street and Outer Drive. Police said the man had been shot to death.

No further details were released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up

