Detroit police search for missing 14-year-old girl

This is the first time Shaviah Bassett has gone missing

Dane Kelly
, Web Producer

Shaviah Bassett (WDIV)

DETROIT – Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old girl.

According to authorities, Shaviah Bassett was last seen at about 5 p.m. Saturday in the 19600 block of Appleton Street, just east of Telegraph Road. Her family said she left home and has failed to return.

This is the first time she has gone missing.

She is reportedly in good physical condition and while she hasn’t been diagnosed with any mental health conditions, her family is concerned because they believe she may be harming herself.

Shaviah BassettDetails
Age14 years old
Height5 feet, 5 inches
Weight140 pounds
ClothingLast seen wearing a light gray hooded sweatshirt, gray pants and possibly a green bonnet

Anyone who has seen Shaviah Bassett or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

MORE: Missing in Michigan -- missing persons reports

