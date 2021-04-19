Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office seeks driver in Ypsilanti hit-and-run

Authorities are looking for the driver in an April 18, 2021 hit-and-run that left a pedestrian in critical condition.

YPSILANTI, Mich. – A pedestrian is in critical condition after being dragged by a vehicle in an Ypsilanti neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

According to authorities, at about 5:40 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the 7400 block of Warwick Drive on reports of a hit-and-run. Police said witnesses saw an altercation between the driver and a pedestrian due to the driver speeding through the neighborhood. Witnesses said as the argument escalated, the driver sped off with the pedestrian hanging onto the vehicle.

Police said the pedestrian was eventually thrown from the vehicle and in critical condition at a local hospital.

The Sheriff’s Office provide a photo of the vehicle during the incident. It can be seen above.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office at 734-660-4520, or its confidential tip line at 734-973-7711.

