Rochester Hills man who works at Children’s Village accused of videotaping girls at grocery store

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. – A Rochester Hills man who works at the Oakland County Children’s Village has been accused of videotaping girls at a grocery store without consent, officials said.

Oakland County prosecutors said they charged Mark Stephen Brasmer, 38, of Rochester Hills, for videotaping girls at the Meijer supermarket at 3175 South Rochester Road in Rochester Hills.

Rochester Hills police were called to the Meijer on April 9 when a witness complained about Brasmer’s unwanted videotaping, according to authorities.

A release from the Oakland County Prosecutor’s office says Brasmer is accused of videotaping girls at other public spaces, in addition to the Meijer.

“The types of crimes alleged in this case are especially important to me,” Oakland County Prosecuting Attorney Karen D. McDonald said. “Protecting Oakland County’s kids will always be my top priority as prosecutor, particularly kids in Children’s Village.”

Brasmer has been suspended by the Oakland County Children’s Village, officials said.