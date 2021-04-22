7-year-old accidentally shoots himself on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – Police said a 7-year-old boy was taken to a hospital after he accidentally shoots himself on Detroit’s west side.

The shooting happened Wednesday, April 21, in the 12000 block of Prairie Street, west of Livernois Avenue. Officials said the child found the gun and was playing with it when it discharged.

Officials said there is no condition at this time but the child is alert and talking.

Police are investigating.

