Man shot at birthday party on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – Police are investigating after a 34-year-old man was shot at a birthday party Friday night.

According to authorities, it happened at about 10:30 p.m. near the intersection of Plainview Avenue and Orangelawn Street. Police said the victim was at an outside birthday party when a group of unknown people began arguing and someone started shooting.

The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5640 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

