CDC issues new guidance for kids and summer camps

DETROIT – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have issued new guidance when it comes to kids and summer camps.

Now the agency says children should be kept in pods where they will be at least three feet apart from each other.

Last year many youth and summer camps made the tough decision to cancel or go virtual, but this year many will be in person. The CDC’s new guidelines aim to keep children safe.

While many people will be vaccinated by this summer, COVID-19 still remains as a big threat to children as no vaccine has been approved for anyone under the age of 16. This is why the CDC says in person youth summer camps will still need strict guidelines.

Paula Ramano is the director of the Roeper Summer Camp in Bloomfield Hills. Last year was all online but when camp starts on June 28 it will be in person

“So camp is running very similar to what the CDC has recommended. We’re running in small cohorts of 15 to 16 students with two or three staff members that will be dedicated to those groups.

She knows there will likely be instances where campers come to camp with COVID-19 which is why following the CDC’s guidelines will be crucial to keep camp running.