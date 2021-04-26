Could there be a new stimulus check? Some Americans still waiting on previous one

President Joe Biden’s administration has indicated that a new stimulus payout may be on the way.

There are still some people waiting to receive their last stimulus payment. Some Democrats are pushing for a fourth stimulus check saying, “families shouldn’t have to worry about whether they’ll have enough money to pay for essentials in the months ahead as the country continues to fight a global pandemic.”

Consumer investigator Hank Winchester looked into what people can do to get their money from the previous stimulus check.

You need to make sure your information is current with the IRS. Those who filed taxes with Turbo Tax or H&R block may have gotten caught up in an error that delayed payments.

Contact your tax preparer and the IRS to make sure both have your correct banking information.

Watch the video above for the full report.

READ: More stimulus payment coverage