Eaton County Sheriff now investigating shooting deaths of family as murder

EATON COUNTY, Mich. – The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office is now investigating the shooting deaths of a family as murder.

Deputies responded to a shooting on Old River Trail at 11 p.m. on April 13. They found Joseph Lechleitner, 47, and his 5-year-old child Vivian Zwick fatally shot.

They found 3-year-old Anson Zwick wounded, but alive. Anson Zwick died at a hospital.

Police originally believed the father killed his children and then killed himself, but now police believe all three people were murdered.

The father lived in the Shingleton area of the Upper Peninsula. All three people were found in a residential neighborhood in Delta Township, all of them had been shot.

Investigators do not believe it was a random act of violence.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Ted Johnson at 517-323-8492 or leave a tip at 517-543-5433.

