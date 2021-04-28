4 Michiganders charged with criminal sexual conduct with victims under 13

GRAYLING, Mich. – Four people in northern Michigan were arraigned on several counts of criminal sexual conduct Tuesday

According to authorities, the Michigan State Police executed a search warrant in March at a home in Crawford County. Police said the search warrant was a part of an investigation into criminal sexual conduct and sexually abusive material involving children.

MSP said three subjects were arrested from the home on warrants stemming from the investigation while a fourth was arrested later.

Matthew Ryan Swanson, a 22-year-old Roscommon man, was arraigned on three counts of first degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim under 13. His bond was set at $75,000

Shirley Anne Swanson, a 52-year-old Roscommon woman, was arraigned on two counts of first degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim under 13 and one count of second degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim under 13. Her bond was set at $100,000.

Ad

Dale Robert Near, a 62-year-old Roscommon man, was arraigned on one count of first degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim under 13. His bond was set at $50,000 cash surety.

Caleb Nathan Near, a 21-year-old Roscommon man, was arraigned on one count first degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim under 13. His bond was set at $50,000.

All suspects are expected to return to court June 8.