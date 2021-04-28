PETA offers reward of up to $5K in Oakland County swan poisoning case

Oakland County, Mich. – PETA is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for killing nearly 20 swans since January around Maceday Lake in Oakland County along the Clinton River.

The dead swans have all been found floating in the lake or lying on the shoreline, according to PETA.

An autopsy performed on one of them found that he or she had been poisoned, possibly with antifreeze. Police believe that the killings might be connected, the animal rights group added.

PETA says a police investigation has not yet turned up any leads and it is hoping for public help to solve the case before more swans are killed.

“These swans deserved to live peacefully with their families, but instead, they likely died in agony,” said PETA Senior Director Stephanie Bell. “PETA urges anyone with information about this case to come forward immediately, before anyone else gets hurt.”

PETA noted that the swans are protected by anti-cruelty laws and that violators face imprisonment and heavy fines if convicted.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Report All Poaching hotline at 800-292-7800.

