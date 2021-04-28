Redford Union Schools selects superintendent despite teachers union vote of no confidence

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – About 75 teachers marched out ahead of Tuesday’s Redford Union Schools Board of Education meeting where a new superintendent was to be selected.

The union already held a vote of no confidence of interim Superintendent Jasen Witt.

“There is no accountability for several people in this district and I’m not talking teachers, I’m talking current superintendent Mr. Witt himself and other administrators,” said Troy Scott, MEA executive director.

“Mr. Witt is not an educator, he doesn’t know what it takes to walk in educators shoes,” said Union President Steve Losey.

The Board of Education narrowed the search for a new superintendent to Witt and Detroit Public School Consolidated District principal Dr. Jeffrey Robinson.

Both men gave presentations to the board and answered numerous questions.

Around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday the Board voted 4-3 to begin contract talks with Witt, not Dr. Robinson.