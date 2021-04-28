St. Clair County Health Department accepting walk-ins at COVID-19 vaccine clinic Wednesday, April 28

The St. Clair County Health Department is offering walk-ins for the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, April 28 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Knight Club.

DETROIT – The St. Clair County Health Department is offering walk-ins for the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, April 28 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Knight Club.

It is located at 1195 Gratiot Boulevard in Marysville.

“If you haven’t been vaccinated yet, the St. Clair County Health Department is offering another walk-in opportunity for anyone 18 and older. Walk-in, get vaccinated and leave knowing you are helping do your part in protecting yourself and others in our community,” said Jennifer Michaluk, Public Information Officer for the St. Clair County Health Department.

The health department is advising people to remember the following:

If you already have an appointment, keep that time.

Do not come to the clinic if sick or not feeling well; or are in isolation or quarantine.

Open to those who live and/or work in St. Clair County.

Moderna vaccine (first dose)

18 and up (Moderna first dose)

900 doses available during walk-in hours.

Forms will be handed out in the parking lot and will need to be completed before entering.

Masking is required.

No out of pocket costs.

Plan for at least 1 hour and dress accordingly.

Lines will be socially distanced, however, there may be a wait time depending on volume.

If the parking lot is full, please come back later.

Email COVID-19 questions to covid19@stclaircounty.org or call the informational hotline at 810-966-4163.