6 ways Michigan residents can sign up for COVID-19 vaccine

LANSING, Mich. – The state of Michigan has outlined six ways residents who are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine can sign up to get one.

Michigan officials said residents have varying levels of access to technology, particularly those 65 and older. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is offering a variety of vaccine sign-up options.

“Our goal is to ensure that every eligible Michigander who wants a vaccine will get one,” MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel said. “We know that residents across Michigan have different needs when it comes to access, so we’re partnering with groups like local health departments, hospitals, pharmacies and 2-1-1 to provide multiple access points for signing up for a vaccine.”

Here are the options.

State website

First of all, the state is encouraging residents to visit Michigan.gov/COVIDvaccine for information about who is eligible to receive the vaccine and view a list of administration sites.

Click here to visit a list of vaccination sites by county.

Click here to learn more about vaccine scheduling.

Click here for a map of local health departments.

By going through the list of vaccination locations or through local health departments, residents can find the direct contact information for their closest vaccine provider.

Phone number

Residents who don’t use the internet can call the COVID-19 hotline at 888-535-6136.

That hotline is available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Local health departments

Local health departments and hospitals across Michigan have created sign-up sheets, interest forms and wait lists based on vaccine eligibility.

Click here for more information on vaccine priority.

Those health officials will contact residents to schedule appointments as they become available based on vaccine supply, state officials said.

Vaccination sites

Residents can also contact vaccination sites such as pharmacies or Meijer locations directly as they begin to operate.

Click here to register for a COVID-19 vaccine through Meijer, if eligible.

You can go directly to the beginning of the pre-registration process here.

2-1-1

MDHHS has also partnered with 2-1-1 to help direct Michigan residents to vaccination clinics.

Click here to visit 2-1-1′s COVID-19 vaccination information page.

MDHHS and 2-1-1 partnered to help connect residents to local testing sites. The service is free and confidential, and it connects residents with organizations across the state offering help for people seeking answers to questions.

There are seven regional 2-1-1 contact centers managing the state’s database of health and human services, according to the state.

“Just as many other local, state and federal systems have adjusted to the COVID-19 pandemic, 2-1-1 has been working collaboratively with the state of Michigan to help residents across the state with testing, emotional support, and now the vaccine rollout,” 2-1-1 Executive Director Hassan Hammoud said. “We recognize that residents, especially seniors, need additional supports so that we can safely return to normalcy, and we’re proud to play a part in making a future without COVID-19 a reality for Michigan.”

GetSetUp

MDHHS also partnered with GetSetUp, a national education technology company offering a series of sessions to walk older residents through the state sign-up website.

GetSetUp is designed to help those Michiganders find local health departments and register online for a vaccine appointment, or to be added to the vaccine wait list.