Detroit police want help finding missing 16-year-old girl

DETROIT – Police are asking for help finding a missing 16-year-old girl.
According to authorities, Caris Wade was last seen at about 12:30 a.m. Saturday in the 17300 block of Wildemere Street. Police said she got into an argument and left the residence and was last seen getting into a black SUV.
|Caris Wade
|Details
|Age
|16
|Height
|5 feet, 5 inches
|Weight
|110 pounds
|Clothing
|Last seen wearing black leggings
|Hair
|Short black hair in braids
Anyone who has seen Caris Wade or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.
All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.