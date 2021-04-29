Cloudy icon
50º

Local News

Detroit police want help finding missing 16-year-old girl

Caris Wade last seen early Saturday morning

Dane Kelly
, Web Producer

Tags: 
Detroit
,
Wayne County
,
News
,
Local
,
Local News
,
Missing
,
Missing in Michigan
,
Missing in Detroit
,
DPD
,
Detroit Police Department
,
Missing Person
,
Missing Teen
,
Caris Wade
,
Wildemere Street
Caris Wade (WDIV)

DETROIT – Police are asking for help finding a missing 16-year-old girl.

According to authorities, Caris Wade was last seen at about 12:30 a.m. Saturday in the 17300 block of Wildemere Street. Police said she got into an argument and left the residence and was last seen getting into a black SUV.

Caris WadeDetails
Age16
Height5 feet, 5 inches
Weight110 pounds
ClothingLast seen wearing black leggings
HairShort black hair in braids

Anyone who has seen Caris Wade or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

READ: More Missing in Michigan coverage

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: