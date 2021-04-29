Detroit police want help finding missing 16-year-old girl

DETROIT – Police are asking for help finding a missing 16-year-old girl.

According to authorities, Caris Wade was last seen at about 12:30 a.m. Saturday in the 17300 block of Wildemere Street. Police said she got into an argument and left the residence and was last seen getting into a black SUV.

Caris Wade Details Age 16 Height 5 feet, 5 inches Weight 110 pounds Clothing Last seen wearing black leggings Hair Short black hair in braids

Anyone who has seen Caris Wade or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

READ: More Missing in Michigan coverage