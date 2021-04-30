Bobby Ferguson’s lawyer weighs in on his early release from prison

DETROIT – After eights years in prison, Bobby Ferguson is back in Detroit following U.S. District Judge Nancy Edmunds granting his request for a compassionate release.

“He’s happy to be home with his wife and his family and all of his kids. When you’re locked up for eight years, you’re breathing fresh air. It’s certainly a relief,” said Michael Rataj with Ferguson’s defense team.

“It takes a lot of judicial courage to do what Judge Edmonds did, which I think speaks volumes about the kind of judge that she is. And we’re very grateful for the decision that she did make.”

This release three months after former President Donald Trump commuted the 28-year sentence of Detroit ex-mayor Kwame Kilpatrick.

Rataj said it should have been a package deal.

“I didn’t feel that it was fair. But clearly, the commutation of Kilpatrick sentence created a sentencing disparity that couldn’t be countenanced by the court,” he said.