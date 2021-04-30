Detroit police searching for missing 14-year-old girl

DETROIT – Detroit police want help finding a missing 14-year-old girl.
Janilla Holiday was last seen on April 20 at 3:30 p.m.
She left a residence in the 4000 block of 3 Mile Drive and hasn’t been seen since, according to police.
|Janilla Holiday
|Details
|Age
|14
|Eyes
|Brown
|Hair
|Brown
|Clothing
|Multi-colored pajamas
Anyone with information should contact The Detroit Police Department 10th Precinct’s Investigative Unit at 313-596-1040 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.