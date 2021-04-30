Snowbirds could be Michigan’s secret weapon in reaching vaccination goals

LIVONIA, Mich. – As of April 30, 50% of Michiganders have had at least one vaccine dose. That’s up 0.4% from the day prior.

There’s a possibility that number could be higher sooner rather than later, if those already vaccinated tell the state they’re here.

Specifically, Michigan snowbirds, many of whom got the vaccine down south, and Michiganders who crossed the border into Ohio to get vaccinated in the early phases.

With vaccination numbers tied to reopening the state, it’s critical that every vaccination is counted. The snowbirds just might be a secret weapon, but it’s going to require them to take the initiative and let the state know they’re here.

Rod Vasold and his wife Karen came home to Livonia a few weeks ago after spending the winter just south of Sarasota.

“We registered in the counties around us because everybody was trying to register,” Rod Vasold said. “As time went on, we registered at Publix, CVS and Walmart as vaccines became available.”

Now the two -- and their friends -- are fully vaccinated. They weren’t expecting to see Michigan’s re-opening ties to vaccination rates, but something occurred to Vasold.