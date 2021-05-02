Clear icon
Detroit police searching for missing 12-year-old girl

Dane Kelly
, Web Producer

Nataija Carr
Nataija Carr (WDIV)

DETROIT – Detroit police want help finding a missing 12-year-old girl.

Nataija Carr was last seen on April 30 at about 3:30 p.m. Police said she left her home, located in the 18000 block of Kingsville Avenue, and went to a nearby park with her family. From there, she went to a gas station located near the intersection of Seven Mile Road and Hayes Street with a friend and failed to return home.

Nataija CarrDetails
Age12 years old
WeightAbout 145 pounds
ClothingLast seen wearing a black shirt and jeans

Anyone who has seen Nataija Carr or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5940 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

