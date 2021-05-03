Gabe Leland pleads guilty to misconduct in office, resigns from Detroit City Council

DETROIT – Gabe Leland has pled guilty to misconduct in office and has resigned from Detroit City Council.

The 38-year-old entered the plea before 3rd Circuit Judge Gregory Bill during a court hearing that was held via Zoom.

Leland admitted to taking $7,500 along with free car repairs in 2017 to block or delay a land vote for auto shop owner Robert Carmack.

READ: Businessman Robert Carmack targets Mayor Mike Duggan at Council meeting

Carmack is known for hiring a private detective to follow Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan around during the 2018 mayoral race and accusing Duggan of taking bribes.

Ad

Leland is not pleading guilty to bribery charges. The charge of misconduct while in office is a felony and comes with a maximum 5-year sentence.

In exchange for his plea, it appears the federal case against him will be dropped. In 2018 he was indicted by a federal grand jury on two counts of bribery and one count of conspiracy of bribery.

Leland will also be resigning from his District 7 council seat. Local 4 is waiting to hear back from the council to see if his resignation has been filed.