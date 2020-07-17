Detroit city council member Gabe Leland charged with misconduct in office

DETROIT – The case against a Detroit city councilman is growing after the Monroe County prosecutor charged Gabe Leland with misconduct in office Friday.

The charge comes weeks before Leland was set to face trial for bribery charges.

Leland’s legal fate seems like it could be decided in Michigan state courts, not federal.

He’s been under the federal microscope for three years and was indicted by the feds for bribery in 2018. Leland has been serving out his term on city council while the case against him proceeds in the federal system.

That case was expected to go to trial in two months before Leland was charged on state charges Friday with felony misconduct in public office. The charge stems from allegations of Leland accepting money to sway his vote on city matters.

“I am pleased the government and I were able to agree to resolve councilman Leland’s case in state court,” said his attorney, Steve Fishman. “Mr Leland made a big mistake accepting a campaign contribution in cash in violation of Michigan law. He accepts responsibility for his action and deeply regrets it.”

Fishman would not elaborate any further but he seemed to imply there will not be a federal trial and a plea of some sort could be in the works for the state charge.