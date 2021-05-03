Treasurer: Macomb County will not foreclose occupied homes, businesses in 2021

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. – No occupied homes or businesses in Macomb County will face foreclosure in 2021 amid the coronavirus pandemic, the county’s treasurer announced Monday.

Macomb County Treasurer Lawrence Rocca announced Monday, May 3 that he will not foreclose on any occupied homes or businesses this year due to the public health risk it would cause amid the pandemic. However, delinquent taxes that go unpaid will still continue to accrue interest during this time.

Individuals who need assistance with repaying their delinquent taxes can contact the county treasurer’s office at 586-469-5190.

According to officials, unoccupied homes and businesses in Macomb County, as well as vacant land and properties posing a “threat to public health, safety and welfare” will still be subject to foreclosures in 2021.

You can read the entire press release from Treasurer Rocca below.

Ad

In February of this year, President Joe Biden extended a ban on housing foreclosures of federally guaranteed mortgages through June 30.

The White House says more than 10 million homeowners are currently behind on mortgage payments. Biden’s extension of the moratorium is meant to help keep people in their homes amid “a housing affordability crisis” triggered by the pandemic.