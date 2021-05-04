Meet a Detroit teacher who goes above and beyond for his students

DETROIT – Educators have been the unsung heroes throughout the COVID pandemic.

Tuesday is National Teacher Appreciation Day. Local 4 is taking some time to honor one teacher who’s gone above and beyond.

Mark McClain is a teacher at Greenfield Union Elementary-Middle School in Detroit. McClain teaches fourth and fifth-grade math and science.

“I would go into homes and fix broken computers. I collected used cell phones from people that could use the WiFi for students and I set them all up for them,” McClain said.

Spending just a few minutes around McClain, it’s clear his students respect him for his dedication and it’s clear that he respects his students.

“DPSCD has just given me an opportunity to be here, to be involved and to, I guess, put out that commitment. You know, I’m saying put forth the commitment that I have inside of me to give to the children,” he said.

While he’s been able to show his students that he cares through the pandemic, he said he’s ready to go back to face-to-face interaction.

“I just like sharing that energy and they’re bouncing back because it makes me feel good. Seeing them smile every day. Seeing them come into the building,” he said.